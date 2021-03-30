COVID-19 vaccination site at MDC North to close during end of May

WESTVIEW, Fla. – Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Miami Dade College North continued with thousands more who received their first dose of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded eligibility to people who are age 40 or older and the first day was on Monday. The state-run and federal-supported facility will remain open until May 26, authorities said.

As of Monday morning, 3,141,836 people had completed the vaccine series in Florida, including 379,899 in Miami-Dade County and 272,201 in Broward County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Also, 2,537,765 people received the first dose in Florida, including 336,500 in Dade and 223,772 in Broward, according to the FDOH.

