Everglades High School mourns loss of beloved social studies teacher

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Education
Miramar
Broward County
Daniel Egnor. (Broward County Public Schools)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Everglades High School Principal Haleh Darbar confirmed Monday that one of the school’s beloved teachers had died.

He was identified as Daniel Egnor, who taught social studies at the school in Miramar for eight years.

“Our entire Everglades High School community mourns the loss of one of our beloved teachers, Daniel Egnor,” Darbar said in a statement that was released by Broward County Public Schools. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We will always remember him for his passion for teaching and commitment to helping his students be successful. His laughter and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him. Grief counselors are available on campus for any of our students or staff members in need.”

Officials say Egnor’s cause of death has not been determined and is pending a toxicology report.

Egnor’s colleagues and current and former students remember him as a jovial man, who was passionate about teaching and cared deeply for his students.

“Mr. Daniel Egnor was truly one of the best teachers I’ve ever had,” former student Alan Madrid told Local 10 News. “I am greatly saddened by his passing. Although I graduated nearly two years ago, I still remember his laugh in the hallways of the history hall, the conversations we had, the great care he showed not only to me but to my other classmates too.

“His true passion and dedication to teaching history is something that can’t be faked. Mr. Egnor truly cared about his student’s well-being, in and outside the classroom. Mr. Egnor encompasses what a great teacher and role model should be. I wish his family well because a loss of such a caring individual must be devastating.”

