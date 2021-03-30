3 vehicles involved in crash at Coral Gables bus stop

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash Tuesday afternoon in Coral Gables where a person waiting at a bus stop was struck.

Lt. Alex Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sky 10 was over the scene at the intersection of 57th Avenue and Bird Road.

A pole also appeared to be down.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as the area is likely to be tied up for some time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.