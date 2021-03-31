BSO confirms it will enforce new Weston Town Center policy; unsupervised kids 16 and under not welcome

WEESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirms it will be enforcing a new policy at a popular outdoor mall in Weston.

Earlier this week, the Weston Town Center mentioned they would be implementing a “No Trespassing Notice” in a Facebook post. The post went on to mention that children under the age of 16 would not be able to visit, unless an adult supervised them.

Dear Weston Residents, Due to circumstances beyond our control, beginning this Friday, April 2nd, the Weston Town... Posted by Weston Town Center on Monday, March 29, 2021

BSO says it will increase patrols at the location this weekend. Deputies will tell unaccompanied juveniles under the age of 16 about the new policy and ask them to leave the property.

They will also hand out warnings to guests not following the new rule.

According to BSO Public information Officer Carey Codd, the goal is to help ensure a safe shopping and dining experience for all guests at Weston Town Center.

Weston Town Center is a popular shopping area with several restaurants, ice cream shops and cafes where teenagers who live in the area tend to frequent on Friday and Saturday night.