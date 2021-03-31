Social media post shows person destroying and urinating on memorial for New Year’s Day crash victims

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A roadside memorial for four young people who were killed in a terrible crash on New Year’s Day has been destroyed, and video of the despicable deed was posted online.

This happened just days after the teen driver who is accused of causing the deadly crash surrendered himself to police.

“Beyond comprehension.”

Those are the words from a father who lost his daughter and her friends in the horrific crash, talking about the real-time vandalism of their roadside memorial that posted on social media.

“I’ve been sick about it all morning and all afternoon,” said Andres Medina. “It’s just absolutely disgusting, absolutely crazy. I don’t know how someone can do this.”

The anonymous account, which has since been taken down, appeared soon after Alex Garcia’s surrender on Monday.

Garcia has been charged with the DUI manslaughter and is accused of driving drunk and high.

Authorities said Garcia was going more than 100 miles per hour when he crashed into the car Yulia Medina was driving with three friends before dawn New Year’s morning at the intersection of Flagler Street and 79th Avenue.

“I cannot believe these kids have to be treated with such hatred,” said Medina. “It’s beyond my comprehension.”

Now families who are suffering a profound loss are faced with images of anonymous desecration on the memorial for their loved ones.

“To be urinating on top of the names, it’s out of my comprehension to be honest with you,” Medina said.

Those who loved the victims, Yuhlia, Christian, Andres and Jender, came Wednesday to repair and rebuild the memorial.

