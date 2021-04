LAKE CITY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two small children out of Lake City in North Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for 4-year-old Jaxon Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans.

Jaxon was last seen wearing an orange shirt and Lucy was wearing a black shirt.

Authorities said they might be in the company of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni James.

Officials said they are traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with tag number IS0-8VN.