MIAMI, Fla. – The driver of a black Honda sedan was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling east on Southwest 8th Street in the area of 104th Avenue and Tamiami Trail. The driver, who suffered serious injuries, was the only person in the car, according to FHP.

The investigation into what caused the accident is under investigation.