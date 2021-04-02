2-year-old girl dies at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at a Pompano Beach home on Friday morning.

It happened in the 5000 block of Northeast 14th Terrace. A 911 call came in about the death at about 8:40 a.m., authorities say.

Investigators believe the death involved a piece of furniture and they are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“An incident involving a piece of furniture led to a medical emergency for a child,” BSO spokesman Carey Codd said. “The child was pronounced deceased.”

Adults were in the home at the time of the baby’s death.

Several people could be seen outside the home hugging as deputies went in and out throughout the morning.

Codd noted that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

