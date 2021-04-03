New guidelines from CDC make traveling easier for those who are vaccinated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Center for Disease Control recently released new travel guidelines, now saying for those who have been vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required for domestic travel or leaving the US.

While many in Florida still have yet to be vaccinated, Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will not mandate people to get those vaccines.

The CDC announced the changes to travel restrictions leading into Easter Sunday.

“For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before they leave the United States, unless it is required by their international destination,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Officials are still recommending that travelers get a negative test before returning, with no added requirement to quarantine.

“I think that is a good idea, we don’t want to bring anything back here,” said traveler Cindy Shipman. “From what I understand from the CDC, if you are vaccinated, it is almost 100 percent protected and not much chance of carrying it.”

The new rules have come as a relief to travelers both domestic and international, as many have already made plans for the holiday weekend.

“For domestic travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after travel and do not need to self-quarantine after travel,” said Dr. Walensky.

The changes come as Nova Southeastern University’s Executive Vice President announced plans to require everyone on their campus to get full vaccinated by Aug. 1.

“This is for faculty, staff, students,” said Dr. Harry Moon, EVP at NSU. “And we believe that this is the best, and safest, path forward.”

That mandate is not sitting well with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed an executive order banning so called ‘vaccine passports.’

“We will not have COVID vaccines mandated in Florida,” DeSantis said.

There are still a large number of Americans who have yet to be vaccinated, and for that reason the CDC is still encouraging everyone to continue to wear their mask, social distance and avoid large crowds.