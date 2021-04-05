Overnight Broward shooting sends man to hospital

PLANTATION, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital after an early-morning shooting Monday in Broward County.

Plantation police say the victim was shot along the 200 block of State Road 7 in their city.

The man wound up at the Marathon gas station off Broward Boulevard and Southwest 18th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale around 3:30 a.m.

There, the victim received help from Fort Lauderdale police officers, who applied a tourniquet to his arm.

The victim was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Plantation police continue to investigate the shooting. Detectives have not yet provided a motive.