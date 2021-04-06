Broward commissioners discuss relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County commissioners are meeting Tuesday to discuss relaxing restrictions as more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller calls his reopening proposal, which is up for discussion Tuesday, science-based.

According to his proposal, Phase 1 would require a 50 percent vaccination rate for the county and a 5% or less COVID-19 positivity rate for 10 days.

Phase 1 would include lifting distancing requirements for hotels, lifting capacity and distancing requirements for restaurants, outdoor gatherings and non-professional sporting events and lifting capacity limits on retail establishments, charter boats and house parties.

The meeting remains ongoing, and a final decision has not yet been made.