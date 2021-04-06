Family of 4 being assisted by Red Cross after fire breaks out inside home

Flames, smoke come from home in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in the Broadview Park community.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 4600 block of Southwest 19th Street.

Kane said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the single family home.

It took about 30 firefighters to extinguish the flames, using multiple hose lines.

Kane said the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Two adults and two children who live at the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.