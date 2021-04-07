An internet first will soon be scrubbed from the web

If you had questions, it had answers. But now one of the first question-and-answer platforms on the web is shutting down.

Yahoo Answers, an infamous place to ask and find answers to your questions on the internet, will be scrubbed from the web on May 4.

The Verizon-owned website announced the cancellation on Monday. Readers will still be able to ask their questions until April 19, but the site will go on “read only” mode beginning April 20.

Users wanting to download content on Yahoo Answers will have until June 30 to do so.

Verizon bought Yahoo, a site that claims it has 20 million visitors every single day, back in 2017 for $4.4 billion.