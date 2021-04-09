Teen shot after bullets come flying through home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar family was awakened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday by a stream of bullets coming through their home.

“I could just hear, ‘bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop,’ and my whole house was just smoky,” Ebony Moore told Local 10 News.

Moore can be heard on her Ring camera yelling for her children to take cover.

“I seen my son’s friend laying in my kitchen in a pool of blood,” Moore said.

Moore said she dialed 911 and her son’s friend was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the 17-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors sent Moore surveillance video of who she believes are the shooters as they were approaching her home.

One was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other was wearing a light-colored one.

Seconds go by after they walk off camera and you can hear the crickets chirping in the quiet night before a blast of gunfire is heard.

“They just opened fire, like shooting 30 times into the house,” Moore said.

The house in the 6400 block of Southwest 24th Street, from the windows to the walls, was left tattooed with bullet holes.

Moore said her husband’s truck also got shot up.

She said she hopes police can use the multiple angles of surveillance video to find out who pulled the trigger.

“I don’t even feel comfortable here anymore,” Moore said.

Despite Moore’s hope for police to find the shooters, Rues said the teen who was shot is not cooperating with the investigation and told police that he does not wish to pursue charges.

The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.