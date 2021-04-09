Fundraiser planned for Good Samaritan who lost leg in hit-and-run crash

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fundraiser will be held next week for a Good Samaritan who lost his leg after he was struck by a vehicle last year while trying to help a driver whose vehicle had become disabled in Oakland Park.

The hit-and-run crash occurred last June in the eastbound lanes of East Cypress Creek Road at North Dixie Highway.

Deputies said the victim, Jonathan James Patterson, was helping the driver whose car broke down when he was struck by a vehicle similar to a 2013-2016 Lexus GS 350.

Detectives believe the driver was trying to turn right, but turned too wide, striking Patterson who was standing under the hood of the disabled car.

The driver fled the scene and has not been found, authorities said.

The fundraiser for Patterson will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Norb’s Moonshine & More, located at 342 E. McNab Road in Pompano Beach.

There will be a free buffet, drink specials and a meat raffle, along with live music.

Face masks are required to attend and safety guidelines will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.