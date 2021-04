MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police have put out an alert for a woman they consider missing.

Police said Luz Polo Duran was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, along Northwest 76th Avenue and Northwest 1st Street.

She was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Duran is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Margate Police are urging anyone who may have seen her to call them at (954) 972-7111.