ATF agents descend on Miami home early Tuesday morning

MIAMI – Federal agent’s with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an early Tuesday morning raid at a home in Miami.

The mounting police presence surprised Cathy Moghari who started working just before 6 a.m. at the Miami News Net’s production studio. Her Ring camera captured the law enforcement agents’ movement to surround a neighboring house at 2560 SW 27 St.

“There was a Humvee with no headlights on, and it was going slowly ... it was full of men wearing helmets, and flak jackets and camo,” Moghari said. “First I thought it was military, but then all these cars were coming behind them — all unmarked.”

Moghari said she also heard a flash grenade, which could be an indicator that it was a no-knock raid.

According to Clara S. Himel, a spokeswoman for the ATF Miami Field Division, the raid was part of an active investigation. ATF focuses on armed violent offenders, career criminals, gun traffickers, and gangs. Miami-Dade police officers assisted ATF.

According to Miami-Dade County property records, the four-bedroom, two-story house has two living units. It has a small structure in the back and an outdoor laundry area. There are also front and back entrances. The back is on an alleyway where a large wall blocks visibility from the main streets.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.