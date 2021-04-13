FBI agents search Hollywood home and cars

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI agents have spent hours at a home in Hollywood on Tuesday, searching both inside and outside the house.

What exactly they are looking for remains unclear.

The scene is a single-story house off South 24th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Sky 10 flew over it Tuesday morning as agents appeared to remove and closely examine several items from inside the home.

One of those items appeared to be a couch.

Cameras also captured agents thoroughly searching several vehicles that were parked in the home’s front driveway, checking everything from the trunk to the engine compartment.

Local 10 News has reached out to the FBI for more information; at this point, they will only say that this stems from some sort of court order.