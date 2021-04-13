Man threatened to blow up plane during delay at FLL, cops say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, accused of making a bomb threat Monday.

Police say that while 21-year-old Julius Barnes was seated on his Spirit flight, he got frustrated that the plane wouldn’t take off.

That’s when he was allegedly heard shouting, “If this plane doesn’t move, I’ll blow it up.”

Authorities say his actions led to all of the passengers being deplaned.

Barnes was taken into custody on charges of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.