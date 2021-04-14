Man faces murder charge in North Lauderdale road rage killing

Rudy Derivois, 24, faces one count of second-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting a man in a road rage altercation in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man will face one count of second-degree murder after being accused of fatally shooting a man in a road rage altercation in North Lauderdale, investigators say.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Rudy Derivois shot Kameron Brown, 26, Sunday around 5 p.m.

Brown died from his injuries Tuesday.

The shooting was reported near the 1400 block of Avon Lane. Investigators say the incident between the two men from North Lauderdale began in the 7900 block of West McNab Road and that Brown followed Derivois to the parking lot of an apartment complex “to address a minor traffic crash between the two.”

“Once there, Brown exited his 2014 Hyundai Elantra and approached Derivois, who was sitting in a 2017 Hyundai. At some point, an altercation ensued, and Brown was subsequently shot in the neck by Derivois,” BSO said in a news release.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue rushed Brown to Broward Health North to be treated for his injury. He was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

Derivois, who remained at the scene of the shooting, was taken into custody Sunday and remains at the Broward County Main Jail.