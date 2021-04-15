WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor, faith leaders encourage community to get vaccinated

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is joining faith leaders Thursday morning at the Zoo Miami vaccination site to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now being halted at vaccination sites across the country, there is a growing demand for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Some people waited in line for more than three hours Wednesday at the vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium.

More than 1 million residents of Miami-Dade County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Broward County reports that more than 686,000 residents have also received at least one dose.