Miami-Dade says it’s ‘evaluating’ marijuana farm causing complaints from residents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County says it is aware of complaints about the smell and noise from a medical marijuana farm in the county and that they have recently begun reviewing the situation.

Curaleaf, a legal cannabis company, has more than 30 greenhouses just west of Krome Avenue. As Local 10 News reported on Wednesday, some neighborhood residents have complained that the greenhouses’ exhaust fans, near the corner of Southwest 187th Avenue and Grossman Drive, are spreading the odor of marijuana and noise.

“We have received complaints about this facility and are presently reviewing state regulations to identify compliance options we may have that are permissible by law,” Tere Florin of the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resource Management said in a statement Thursday. “Since we have only recently been alerted to this matter, we are in the early stages of evaluating it.”

Local 10 also reached out to the state about the matter.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health said: “The Florida Department of Health does not have any specific statutes or rules regulating odors from a medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC). However, the initial 2015 Application for Low-THC Cannabis Dispensing Organization Approval asked applicants to address ‘methods of odor mitigation if applicable.’ MMTC are bound by the representations made... in their original application.”

The upset residents put up a large sign nearby that reads: “Curaleaf DOES NOT Care about us. We can’t live with this HORRIBLE SMELL & NOISE.”

Stephanie Cunha, a spokeswoman for Curaleaf, sent a statement on Wednesday, saying the cultivation site just passed a county inspection this week, and that the facility is compliant with state regulations.