Miami mom and son hospitalized after house fire

MIAMI – A Miami woman and her son are fighting to survive at Jackson Memorial Hospital after an early morning fire earlier in the week.

Stevangela Lankford and son TJ Mack, 5, were believed to be still sleeping early Monday morning in their townhouse near Northwest 20th Street and 5th Place when the fire broke out.

Lankford reportedly tried to shield her son and escape the house, but was overcome by smoke. Fire rescue pulled them to safety and transported them to the hospital.

“Her first instinct was to grab her son,” said Lankford’s mother, Angel.

According to the family, Lankford took the brunt of the injuries, with burns to 85% of her body.

TJ is also hospitalized with burns to 17% of his body, mostly to his chest and arms.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses. Click here to access it.