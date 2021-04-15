Police find several guns and drugs after traffic stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars after a big drugs and guns bust in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Freddi Gonzalez, 23, was arrested after a joint investigation by Miami-Dade County and Homestead police.

It started with a traffic stop when a K-9 alerted officers to narcotics. Detectives searched the car and say they found several guns, cash and drugs.

Police later obtained a search warrant and say they uncovered more illegal items in Gonzalez’s home.

He was taken to jail on multiple charges.