1 stabbed, 1 in custody following stabbing at Miami warehouse

MIAMI – One person was stabbed and another person was taken into custody Friday morning following a stabbing incident at a warehouse in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

Police confirmed that the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at 1930 NW 23rd St.

The address comes back to the Nickey Gregory Company, a produce wholesaler.

Authorities said the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the victim was alert but is listed in critical condition.

One person has been detained, but it’s unclear at this time whether that person will face charges.

No other details were immediately released.

