MIAMI – A 12-year-old girl vanished from the Design Place Miami apartment complex on Thursday and Miami police officers were asking the public for help.

Farrah Sanders was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white bear on it and blue jeans. She weighs about 100 pounds and is about 5-foot-2-inches tall.

Officers are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.