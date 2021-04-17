Woman dies after losing control of car in Fort Lauderdale, according to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman was killed early Saturday morning after the she lost control of the car she was driving, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Southwest 17th Street when the dark-colored Nissan Altima crashed into several trees around 2:13 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest 17th Street.

The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured in the crash.