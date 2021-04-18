Body found inside car that was engulfed in flames

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Fire crews rushed to extinguish a car fire in Hollywood.

Authorities later confirmed that a dead body was found inside the vehicle.

Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo spoke to a witness who said she heard a loud boom, and moments later she came to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

That witness also said she saw a woman running away from the car.

This all happened on the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street, in an alley behind Speedy Distributors Machine and Tool Rental.

Upon arrival, Local 10′s crews found that Hollywood police had a perimeter set around the block.

That is normally the case when someone is trying to run away from a potential crime scene.

State Fire Marshall and local fire inspectors arrived at the scene around 9 a.m.

Authorities have indicated that this is an arson investigation.

They have no said whether anyone is in custody or if they are seeking a suspect.