DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 72-year-old woman from Deerfield Beach who has been reported missing.

Authorities said Daphne Bowe was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Northeast 53rd Street in Deerfield Beach.

It’s unclear whether she suffers from any illnesses, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-764-4357.