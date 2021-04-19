FHP asks for public’s help in identifying man run over by vehicle

Rendering of man who was fatally struck by vehicle Jan. 24 on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 170th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier this year.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 24 on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 170th Street.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office has created a postmortem rendering of the victim in hopes that someone will be able to identify him.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said the agency has exhausted all leads while trying to find out who this man was and is hoping that someone recognizes him.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Investigator Brittney McLaurin at 305-545-2460, or email her at brittm@miamidade.gov.