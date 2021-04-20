6-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – No charges will likely be filed against a driver who fatally struck a 6-year-old boy with their car Monday night in Hollywood, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the police department was notified by a neighboring law enforcement agency about the incident around 7 p.m.

The accident occurred in the 2300 block of Freedom Street.

Bettineschi said the driver remained at the scene of the accident and rendered aid to the victim.

The boy was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

While charges are not expected to be filed, Bettineschi said the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details about the accident have been released.