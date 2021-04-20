Good news for homeowners needing to make repairs in Pembroke Pines

President and CEO of Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Leslie Chapman-Henderson shares quick and easy ways to help you get your property ready to weather the storm.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – With many feeling the financial pinch during the pandemic, the City of Pembroke Pines is offering help for residents who need home repairs, if they meet HUD guidelines.

Assistance for homeowners who live in the home they are looking to repair, could receive a 0% interest-deferred loan to make minor repairs to their home. If all requirements are met, that loan would become a grant.

The funds would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Homeowners would also need to fill out an application.

For more information on this program and to see if you qualify, call 954-431-7866 ext. 110.