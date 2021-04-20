Man shot at during domestic dispute in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One man was shot at and another was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area of Northeast 18th Avenue near 59th Street as officers were seen going in and out of two homes that were blocked off with police tape.

Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said no one was injured during the shooting.

She said the suspected gunman has been detained.

Officers were spotted speaking to witnesses at the scene, including one young girl.

It’s unclear whether the child saw the shooting take place or what her relationship to the two men involved in the shooting is.

Further details about the initial dispute that led to the shooting has not been released by authorities.

