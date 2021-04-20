Woman found shot to death inside car, toddler found sleeping inside

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Police say a 32-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a car parked in a hotel parking lot in Boynton Beach.

Officers also found a 2-year-old child sleeping inside the vehicle that was parked outside a Hampton Inn after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Boynton Beach police said in a news release that witnesses provided officers with a detailed vehicle description for the suspect.

Authorities said officers spotted the suspect driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect, later identified as Narcisse Antoine, 39, of West Palm Beach, stopped the vehicle on the highway north of Gateway Boulevard.

Police said he shot himself as officers tried to make contact with him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the child was not harmed and has been placed with family members.

Authorities have not released the names of the woman or the child, citing Marsy’s Law.

A motive for the murder-suicide remains unclear.

Records show Antoine has a prior history with law enforcement and was charged with murder in 2015, although he was found not guilty in that case.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective Gleicher at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.