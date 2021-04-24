Florida surpasses 2.2 million COVID cases since start of pandemic, data shows daily deaths declining

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this file photo, a sign informs customers at the Edison Hotel restaurant about wearing a protective face mask during the coronavirus pandemic along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Florida health officials reported an increase of 7,411 COVID-19 cases Friday and 53 more resident deaths as a result of the virus. Data shows that daily deaths are on the decline from coronavirus.

The state has now verified 2,203,913 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. Florida’s population by the U.S. Census Bureau is reported as 21.48 million.

There have 34,812 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data.

Another 685 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include 8 in Miami-Dade County, one in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County.

There have been 89,380 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

[INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County sites | Broward County sites]

At least 8,443,796 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 5,682,617 people in the state fully vaccinated.

