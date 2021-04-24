Pedestrian gets run over by car after jumping into traffic on Venetian Causeway, police say

MIAMI – Traffic homicide detectives are investigating what prompted a pedestrian to jump in front of traffic on Saturday on the Venetian Causeway, police said.

According to Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, several witnesses said the pedestrian got run over by a car just east of North Bayshore Drive.

Vega said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.