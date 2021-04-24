Partly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pedestrian gets run over by car after jumping into traffic on Venetian Causeway, police say

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Miami-Dade County
,
Miami
,
Traffic
Man injured during crash on Venetian Causeway

MIAMI – Traffic homicide detectives are investigating what prompted a pedestrian to jump in front of traffic on Saturday on the Venetian Causeway, police said.

According to Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, several witnesses said the pedestrian got run over by a car just east of North Bayshore Drive.

Vega said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

LOCATION

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: