Man, 72, vanished after leaving his Lauderhill apartment

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – William Felts, 72, vanished more than a week ago. The Lauderhill Police Department released a flyer asking the public for help with finding him.

A woman who lives with him said he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which puts him at risk for blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. She said he started smoking again, he missed his appointment with a cardiologist and he left his medications at home.

“He is on several medications,” she said through tears. “He has to go and have his heart checked on a regular basis and now he has gone cold turkey off of his heart medication.”

Felts is 5-foot-6-inches tall, and he is about 170 pounds. The woman said a Cricket Wireless representative told her his mobile phone’s last ping was in Miami and his phone was off. She said he doesn’t drive, so he is using public transportation. She suspects he is in Miami Beach.

“He is like a dad to me. He is my father. I don’t talk to my family. I don’t know what I will do without him. I am scared that I am going to get a call from someone telling me that he is dead,” she said. “His clothes, his documents, everything is here. I just want him to be OK and be safe.”

She is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Detective Joseph Nistor at 954-497-4700.

