More passengers being allowed on Miami-Dade Transit vehicles due to eased COVID-19 restrictions

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Transit is easing capacity restrictions on its vehicles.

The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation announced that starting Sunday, Metrobus drivers will increase capacity to 36 passengers for 40-foor buses and 57 passengers for 60-foot buses.

Metrorail will now allow 50 passengers per train car.

Metromover trains will allow 35 passengers per vehicle.

Some seats will remain blocked off for safety. Face masks will remain a requirement while riding any Miami-Dade Transit vehicle.