Davie residents have had it with loud, brothers-owned vacation rentals

DAVIE, Fla. – An armed home invasion, loud parties, speeding and garbage everywhere. Now, some Davie residents say more needs to be done to stop out-of-control vacation rentals and the two men who own them.

The owners of two houses on one street had to make an appearance before a special magistrate for violations. But are they concerned about the neighbors who live around the houses?

“It is frightening to all of us what goes on in those houses. It really is frightening to us,” said Linda Morrow.

Diego Viaza said he’s never seen an issue until these two houses.

In a special magistrate hearing for code violations, neighbors were taking aim at Albert and Moshe Wahba. The residents are blaming the brothers for turning the quiet neighborhood on Southwest 55th Avenue into party central.

Janice Olsen said she has lived in the subdivision for 54 years.

“Never had any complaints whatsoever until these two people came in and made B&Bs,” she said.

The Wahbas own and turned two houses, next door to each other, into vacation rentals.

