Miami family desperate to find 13-year-old girl they fear has been kidnapped

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade County family is extremely concerned and hoping for answers about a 13-year-old girl they believe may have been kidnapped.

She hasn’t been seen since Friday.

The Zaby Supermarket on Northwest 2nd Avenue and 57th Street is where police responded on Monday afternoon after receiving a tip about the girl possibly being seen there.

It’s too far away from where she was last seen, getting into a stranger’s car.

The case now reaching a level where police are involved, and the family is worried sick.

Ana Claro, the girl’s mother, is begging the public for help.

She picked up her 13-year-old daughter Brianna Carlo from school Friday, drove her home and hasn’t seen her since.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, surveillance video from across the street of the girl’s home on the 6000 block of Northwest 13th Avenue shows her getting inside a dark blue car, possibly a Nissan Altima, with dark tinted windows.