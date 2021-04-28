Woman brutally attacked while feeding stray cats discusses harrowing ordeal, living in pain

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – She was simply feeding stray cats behind an Oakland Park McDonalds when she was attacked.

Her face was shattered in several places.

She is still recovering physically and mentally but agreed to speak with Local 10 News.

Maria Ouverney said she is finally able to talk about the attack.

“A lot, I cry,” she said. “I’m afraid of a lot of things.”

The last time we saw Maria was back in January.

She spent eight days in the hospital after she was ambushed and beaten.

Her face was smashed, and her jaw had to be wired shut for weeks.