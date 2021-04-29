Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 30-year-old massage therapist who worked at the Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman who was staying at the hotel with her family.

Cristopher Michel Mankarious, of Miami, was arrested on one count of sexual battery.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred on March 27 at the hotel’s Lapis Spa.

Miami Beach police said they responded to the hotel after the victim notified the spa’s manager that Mankarious had digitally penetrated her during her scheduled massage.

The victim told police that she immediately jumped up after the incident and asked Mankarious what he was doing.

The victim said Mankarious repeatedly apologized to her and tried to resume the massage by placing his hands on her shoulders, but she asked him to stop the massage and he left the room.

According to the arrest report, the victim then redressed and went to find the manager.

Police said Mankarious was questioned about the incident by a second manager, at which time he said, “My mind wasn’t clear. I misunderstood. I wasn’t in a clear state of mind.”