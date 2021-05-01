Florida adds 5,419 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 78 resident deaths

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 5,419 COVID-19 cases Saturday and 78 more resident deaths connected to the virus.

The state has now verified 2,238,937 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 35,239 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 697 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include 16 in Miami-Dade County, eight in Broward County.

There have been 90,746 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

At least 8,865,300 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 6,280,675 people in the state fully vaccinated.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.7%, the fourth consecutive day it was under 6%.

