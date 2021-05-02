Florida adds 3,841 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 29 resident deaths

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 3,841 COVID-19 cases Sunday and 29 more resident deaths connected to the virus.
The state has now verified 2,242,778 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.
There have been 35,268 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 700 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.
Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include seven in Miami-Dade County and two in Broward County.
There have been 90,823 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.
At least 8,893,992 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 6,328,296 people in the state fully vaccinated.
The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.87%, the fifth consecutive day it was under 6%.