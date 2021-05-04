Ruling by decree, Haitian President Jovenel Moise prepares for summer election

HAITI – Jovenel Moise is moving like a president in his final months in office.

The Haitian leader is on a victory lap, despite calls for him to resign.

Local 10 News’ Calvin Hughes followed Moise to the town of Marion on a melting hot Saturday morning.

Hundreds showed up to see a new dam that meant no more flooding for residents who lived in fear every time it rained.

The night before, Moise reminded residents in Jeremie that his deal with Taiwan will provide electricity for them, and the rest of the towns all over Haiti.

For 15 months, Moise has been ruling by decree, a power granted in the country’s constitution when there’s been no legislative elections.

The opposition has held rallies and protests day after day, calling on Moise to resign.

On ruling by decree, Moise says we are here to make decisions for the Haitian people.