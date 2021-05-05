Driver detained after crashing stolen car in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – A driver was detained Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car in Sunrise and then bailing out of the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to Officer Justin Yarborough, who is also a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department, officers were in the area patrolling when they ran a tag on the vehicle and discovered that it had been reported stolen.

Yarborough said the officers “lighted” up the car in attempts to pull it over, but the driver crashed the vehicle and bailed out of the car.

Yarborough said the suspect was located across the street.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.