Florida reports 4,394 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 resident deaths Wednesday

Florida’s health department confirmed an increase of 4,394 COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 79 more resident deaths connected to the virus.

The state has now reported 2,253,929 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 35,478 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 706 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include one in Miami-Dade County, 15 in Broward County and three in Palm Beach County.

There have been 91,425 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

[INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County sites | Broward County sites]

Ad

At least 9,037,042 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 6,533,066 people in the state fully vaccinated. Of the eligible population in the state (16+), 51% of residents have gotten at least one shot and 36.9% are fully vaccinated.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.16%, the lowest in weeks.

Ad

Ad