Miami airport leads the charge with wheelchair power stations

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A ceremony was held Wednesday morning, celebrating the installation of wheelchair charging stations in each of Miami International Airport’s concourses.

“We understand that we have a responsibility to make sure that we make the magic and the beauty of and flight travel as convenient as possible for everyone,” said Lester Sola, the airport’s director.

MIA is one of the first U.S. airports to do this, leading the charge, so to speak

“It transcends. Travel is amazing. It is a part of quality of life. It is a part of joy” said Miami-Dade County ADA coordinator Heidi Johnson. “Everyone should have that opportunity.”

Airport leaders say the 10 new charging stations will make the airport more accessible and improve the overall experience for travelers using wheelchairs.

“Our goal here is of course to make any visit to Miami, and living in Miami, a more inclusive and equitable experience for all,” said Susan Holtzman, the county mayor’s special needs advocate.