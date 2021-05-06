WATCH LIVE: Broward School Board to finalize separation agreement with attorney, name replacement

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is meeting again Thursday to finalize negotiations regarding its separation with its general counsel Barbara Myrick.

The School Board is also expected to name Myrick’s replacement.

The School Board previously met Wednesday for a workshop and discussed the separation with Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie may receive a $400,000 payout plus benefits. He is requesting 20 weeks of severance pay estimated at $137,000; 90 days as a paid employee; and a leave of absence with his accrued vacation and sick pay.

Debra Hixon, a countywide at-large School Board member, did not participate in the workshop. She said she doesn’t want Runcie’s time as a paid employee to exceed 90 days.

“That would be the absolute maximum for me,” Hixon said. “I would like to see it done as soon as possible.”

Runcie and Myrick also want the district to pay for their legal defense. They are both facing charges related to communication with witnesses in the pending public corruption case of a former BCPS employee.

School Board members voted to allow Rosalind Osgood, a school board member for District 5 and the board’s chair, to negotiate deals with Runcie and Myrick on behalf of the board.