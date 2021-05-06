Conflicts over face mask use continue in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The coronavirus is still spreading in South Florida, and so are the conflicts over the use of face masks.

In Pembroke Park, an argument over someone’s refusal to wear a face mask escalated into a stabbing during a rideshare service.

In Hollywood, surveillance video shows a man who refused to wear a face mask at the Delaware Chicken Farm & Seafood Market. Witnesses said the man began to shout insults and threats.

In Miami, a man said two women attacked him for not wearing a face mask while they were riding the Metromover.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks indoors and requires face masks on planes, buses, trains, airports, and stations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not enforcing face mask use in Florida, but private businesses are allowed to enforce the use to keep customers safe from the coronavirus.